Taylor Swift feels 'used' amid Blake Lively’s legal battle with Justin Baldoni

Once inseparable, Blake Lively and Taylor Swift are reportedly no longer on speaking terms, with insiders confirming they haven’t reconciled.

Although DeuxMoi recently suggested a quiet reunion, multiple sources told Page Six the former best friends haven’t had any contact since winter 2024.

The fallout appears tied to Lively’s ongoing legal battle with It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni. In December 2024, Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni, accusing him of sexual harassment, breach of contract, and retaliation.

The situation escalated quickly when Baldoni filed a $400 million countersuit in January 2025, claiming extortion and defamation. His suit alleged that Lively had “weaponised her friendship” with Swift.

Court documents revealed text messages from Lively referring to Swift and husband Ryan Reynolds as her “dragons,” suggesting their support in the dispute.

Baldoni’s legal team wrote, “The message could not have been clearer... Baldoni was not just dealing with Lively. He was also facing Lively's ‘dragons,’ two of the most influential and wealthy celebrities in the world.”

Sources close to Swift say the pop star was blindsided and upset. “Taylor really wishes Blake hadn't dragged her into this whole situation,” one insider shared in February.

“They have been friends for years, and Taylor cherishes genuine friendships, but she can't help but feel used at this point.” Another source added in August that Swift was “forever furious,” especially after reading Lively’s messages.

“She really hates that Blake would even think like that, let alone write the things she did in that text.”

While Swift has moved forward with her album The Life of A Showgirl and continues supporting fiancé Travis Kelce, her friendship with Lively appears to be over. Their once-public bond has faded, leaving behind silence and speculation.