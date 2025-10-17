Jennifer Lopez admits she mistook attention for love all life

Jennifer Lopez has opened up about her painful realisation after her split from Ben Affleck, admitting that she has never truly felt loved the way she wanted.

The singer and actress, who finalised her divorce from the actor earlier this year, shared that the end of their relationship made her look deeply at herself and the way she sees love.

In an emotional moment, Jennifer confessed that for a long time she believed love meant giving everything to someone else while forgetting her own needs.

The Unstoppable star explained that she spent years trying to be perfect in her relationships but never felt completely accepted for who she is.

“I think I spent a lot of time trying to prove my worth through love,” she said, adding that heartbreak often pushed her to rediscover herself.

Jennifer’s marriage to Ben was seen by many as a fairytale reunion after their early 2000s romance but their story took another painful turn.

Despite the heartbreak, the actress said she is learning to focus on self-love and acceptance.

Friends close to the star said she has found peace in spending time alone and creating new music inspired by her personal growth.

“She is finally choosing herself,” a source revealed.

However, Jennifer's fans flooded her social media with support, praising her honesty and strength after such a public breakup.