Elvis Crespo feels over the moon as singer unlocks major milestone

Elvis Crespo rose to fame with debut album song 'Suavemente'

Elvis Crespo is all set to receive the most prestigious award in his career.

The Puerto Rican singer launched his solo career in 1998 following his time with the band "Grupo Mania".

He rose to fame with his single Suavemente from his debut album of the same name. The record made him known as the leading artist in the Latin music market.

Crespo has won multiple awards including a Grammy and Latin Grammy Award in merengue music.

The 54-year-old has now unlocked another major achievement in his career as he will be honoured with the "Billboard Hall of Fame Award" at the 2025 Billboard Latin Music Awards.

Elvis Crespo’s Reaction:

The Luna Llena hitmaker is on cloud nine following the achievement of this major milestone.

In a statement, he expressed, “Receiving the Billboard Hall of Fame Award is one of the greatest honors of my career. This award is not only for me, it’s for merengue, for Puerto Rico, and for every fan who has danced and celebrated life with my music.”

“To share this moment on the Billboard Latin Music Awards stage is truly unforgettable.”

The big night is set to take place live from Miami on Thursday October 23 at 8:00 p.m. Elvis will not only be receiving an award but he is also going to set the stage on fire with his electrifying performance.

Besides Crepso, Daddy Yankee, Peso Pluma, Laura Pausini, Abraham Mateo, Danny Ocean, Carlos Sives and many more will be performing at the 2025 Billboard Latin Music Awards.