Dylan Sprouse honours wife Barbara Palvin amid rare health battle

Dylan Sprouse heaps praises on wife Barbara Palvin for brave fight against illness

Dylan Sprouse is being a supportive husband to Barbara Palvin, standing by her side through every step of the way as she battles with a rare disease.

The 32-year-old model and actress recently opened up about her journey with endometriosis, after she had a surgery.

The Beautiful Disaster actor supported his wife at the Victoria Secret show on Wednesday, October 15, as she walked her first runway after the surgery.

To show support for his wife in raising awareness for the rarely diagnosed disease, Sprouse handed out endometriosis awareness pins to everyone he interacted with.

Speaking to E! News, Sprouse gushed about his wife’s strength and courage, as he shared that Palvin’s post about her health struggle resonated with a “ton of women who had experienced the same things and I just don’t think there’s a lot of awareness about it. Some people were even reaching out and saying that I didn’t realise I had these symptoms until I got diagnosed from seeing you post about it.”

The Disney alum continued, “She’s incredibly tough. And not just because she’s Hungarian, which they’re naturally pretty tough. But she’s particularly a tough cookie. And I’m proud to call her my wife.”

Sprouse’s speech melted fans’ hearts who dubbed him a “role model for all husbands” and appreciated his support for his wife, as well as the cause of awareness.

Palvin and Sprouse have been together since 2018, and took the vows in 2023.