Double series: Katie Price daughter's 'The Princess Diaries' becomes ITV's breakout hit

Princess Andre is the daughter of ex partners Katie Price and Peter Andre

Princess Andre is thrilled to announce that The Princess Diaries will return for two new series in 2026.

In a sweet post on Instagram, Katie Price and Peter Andre's daughter Princess, 18, shared that the show will be back on ITV2 and ITVX in 2026 with two separate four-part series.

The announcement follows the success of the initial series, which documented the social media sensation's personal life, and became ITVS's biggest launch outside of Love Island and Big Brother.

Interestingly, the show has already been streamed 6.4 million times.

Amanda Stvri, Commissioning Editor for Reality and Entertainment at ITV, said: 'Princess dominated side bars and social media throughout the Summer and as our streams show, the ITV audience whole heartedly embraced her.'

She added: 'Now reality fans can look forward to not one but two more chapters in Princess story as we line up two new series for next year, as Princess embraces independence and adulthood.'

Tina Flintoff, Creative Director at Optomen expressed her excitement about working with Princess, stating: 'Princess is such a pleasurer to work with. She has so many exciting ventures planned over the next six months and we can't wait to share them with her fans.'

For context, key roles in the show were played by Princess's father Peter, stepmother Emily, and brother Junior.