Hailey Bieber sets the record straight on feud rumours with Selena Gomez

Hailey Bieber has recently set the record straight on long-rumoured feud with Selena Gomez.

The model explains how she dislikes being pitted against other stars, like Justin Bieber’s ex Selena, years after both women publicly shut down speculation of a feud.

When asked about her beauty brand Rhode being compared to Selena’s Rare Beauty by Sephora shoppers, Hailey expresses her annoyance “being pitted against other people”.

“I didn’t ask for that,” replies the 28-year-old in a new interview with The Wall Street Journal.

The model notes, “When people want to see you a certain way and they’ve made up a story about you in their minds, it’s not up to you to change that.”

Nevertheless, Hailey believes that there is “space for everybody” when talking about other Sephora brands.

“I don’t feel competitive with people that I’m not inspired by,” added the mother of son Jack Blues, whom she shares with Justin.

This isn’t the first time Hailey has addressed the fan narratives linking her to Selena.

Back in 2023, the model has spoken out publicly about two women being pitted against each other because of a guy.

“I hate it. I’ve hated it since the beginning. There is no issue and there is no problem. It’s so disappointing that people still behave this way over a man. It’s the world we live in, unfortunately,” explains Hailey while speaking on The Circuit With Emily Chang.

Meanwhile, in her latest interview with WSJ, Hailey also opens up about the scrutiny around her relationship with Justin that hasn’t stopped.

“We’re both really finding our voices of who we are and, I believe, both really walking authentically in what it is we actually want to be doing,” she adds.