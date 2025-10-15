Kim Kardashian finally addresses controversial Justin Bieber photoshoot

Kim Kardashian has recently shared her honest take on controversial photoshoot with Justin Bieber in the past.

The SKIMS founder discussed her collaboration with Baby hit-maker for an Elle shoot back in 2010 when Kim was 30-year-old and the Justin was just 16.

Kim was invited as a guest on the latest episode of Call Her Daddy podcast where host Alex Cooper asked, “What is something you probably should have gotten cancelled for but didn't?”

To which, the reality star replied, “I know what it is and I think I am going to get cancelled if I say it.”

“I don't know who approved this and I don't know who thought that this was normal this narrative,” explained the 44-year-old.

However, Kim revealed, “I did a photo shoot with Justin and he was 16 years old and I don't know how old I was.”

Interestingly, the American Horror Story actress clarified the narrative behind this arrangement, saying, “His girlfriend was there, his parents were there I mean it was like nothing creepy at all.”

Kim further said that Justin is “like a good dear friend of ours and the whole family, but like who thought that that was a good idea, you know? I must have been 30 years old”.

The All’s Fair star pointed out the shoot was inspired by the 1967 comedy The Graduate which follows a recent college graduate who is seduced by an older married woman Mrs Robinson.

Nevertheless, Kim mentioned she “feels like nothing ever weird was obviously happening and it was just an odd concept and why none of us thought that that was odd at the time”.

But the reality star agreed that looking back now, “I'm like that would have not been the most appropriate thing”.