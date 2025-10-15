Meghan Markle forcing Prince Harry to take decisive step

Meghan Markle angers Prince Harry with some of her usetting decisions

Meghan Markle is said to be forcing Prince Harry to take decisive step regarding their future amid the Duke's ongoing talks with King Charles in Britain.

"The Duke of Sussex is extremely upset with his wife Meghan Markle as she has hurt him deeply with some of her unexpected decisions," according to a pal close to the couple.

To a question, the source responded as saying: "Harry does not want to part ways with Meghan, but the Duchess seems to test his patience with her bod moves."

"For the well-being of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, the Duke has made profound sacrifices, enduring difficult choices that have strained relationships with his father and brother — all in pursuit of a brighter future for his children," they added.

It emerges after Meghan's latest surprising post, showing new photos of their four-year-old daughter Princess Lilibet.

The former Suits star’s tribute for International Day of the Girl might have won hearts online, but it reignited one of the couple’s oldest arguments.

A separate source claimed: “Harry, who spent years fighting tabloids and paparazzi to protect his kids, is angry at the Duchess for putting them back in the spotlight.”

The post, showing barefoot Lilibet twirling in a field, was meant to be empowering. But for Harry, it was exposure he didn’t approve. He thinks she crossed a line.

However, Meghan sees it as celebrating her daughter and inspiring other girls. But the move seemingly invited Harry's wrath, as it represents a clash of principles.