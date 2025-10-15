Khloe Kardashian gears up to follow Kylie Jenner's footsteps in career

Khloe Kardashian showcases rarely seen talent in new video

Khloe Kardashian seems to be the next pop star from the Kardashian-Jenner clan after her sister, Kylie Jenner.

The 41-year-old socialite took to Instagram on Tuesday, October 14, and shared a video of herself honing her singing skills.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was also joined by her kids, True, 7, and Tatum, 3, as well as her niece, Dream, 8, to record a music video for the song, Dilemma by Nelly and Kelly Rowland.

Khloe recorded the video lying on the floor, wearing a pair of oversized black shades, as she lip-synced the song.

The kids’ trio had their roles perfectly coordinated to the music, as Tatum slid into the frame and out, giving way to True and then Dream.

The three of them joined the Good American founder to lip-sync the lyrics with her towards the end of the video.

The reality star and the kids were all dressed in pajamas for the casual music video.

“Baby I love you,” Khloe wrote in the caption alongside.

The media personality and her little band are entering their musician era after Kylie debuted her first song.

The Khy founder recently announced her feature on Terror Jr.’s new song, Fourth Strike, in which she sings a verse.