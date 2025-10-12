Lizzo admits having trouble trusting her 'music instincts'

Lizzo faces major setback in career in 2023 to 2024

Lizzo has revealed that she is having difficulty in trusting her music abilities.

The singer, who is gearing up to release her fifth studio album, released two new tracks Love in Real Life and Still Bad that did not turn out the way Lizzo envisioned.

The 37-year-old, in conversation with Vulture stated, "I had forgotten how to trust myself.”

Lizzo confessed. "I think, musically, I have been on a path to losing myself for a long time."

The Pink hitmaker’s newly released songs of this year were both selected by her label, Atlantic Records.

While talking to the publication, Lizzo admitted that she has realized that she needs stand up for her creative freedom.

The American singer and rapper opened, "I sat down at the table, and I said, 'I need to do s**t my way starting from now. And I need y'all to have my back. It's going to be a little scary.”

"And everybody agreed, and they said, 'We got your back, whatever you need”, she explained the publication.

The Truth Hurts singer suffered a major blowback in her career during 2023 to 2024 when her former employees filed legal lawsuits against her for sexual harassment and hostile work environment.