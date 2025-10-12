Mandy Moore pays tribute to Diane Keaton: 'An incandescent human'

Mandy Moore is paying tribute to her former co-star Diane Keaton, who passed away on Saturday, October 11, in California at the age of 79.

Moore reflected on her experience starring alongside Keaton in the 2007 film "Because I Said So," calling Keaton "an incandescent human" and "one of the very best to ever do it."

"I got to work with one of my heroes and even call her 'mom' for a few months," Moore wrote on Instagram. "What an honor of a lifetime. I'm so sad she's gone for all the reasons, but also because it felt like she'd be here forever, dazzling us with her talent and charm."

Moore had previously gushed about working with Keaton during an interview on Kylie Kelce's Not Gonna Lie podcast, saying that Keaton was "on a pedestal" to her and that it was a "bucket list experience."

The actress is not the only one paying tribute to Keaton. Many of her former co-stars and industry figures have taken to social media to share their condolences.

Robert De Niro, who starred alongside Keaton in The Godfather, said that he was "very sad to hear of Diane's passing" and that she would be "deeply missed."

Bette Midler, who starred alongside Keaton in The First Wives Club, wrote on Instagram that Keaton was "brilliant, beautiful, extraordinary" and that she was "unbearably sad" to hear of her passing.

Keaton is survived by her two children, Dexter Keaton and Duke Keaton, whom she adopted in 1996 and 2001, respectively. Her family has asked for privacy at this time.

Keaton's career spanned over five decades, during which she appeared in numerous iconic films, including The Godfather, Annie Hall, Father of the Bride, and Something's Gotta Give.

She won an Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in Annie Hall and was nominated for three more Oscars throughout her career.