Oscar winning star Diane Keaton passes away at 79

Hollywood is mourning the loss of legendary actress Diane Keaton, who has died at 79.

The late star's family confirmed the news of her passing in California, with producer and close friend Dori Rath sharing the update with CBS News.

Keaton, one of the most bold voices in American cinema, first captured attention in the early 1970s as Kay Adams-Corleone in The Godfather.

Diane's performance in Annie Hall, a few years later, made her a global name, earning her the Oscar for Best Actress and cementing her place in film history.

Across a career spanning more than fifty years, the actress became known for her effortless wit and unique screen presence, as her roles in Father of the Bride, The First Wives Club, and Something’s Gotta Give made her a favorite across generations.

She also directed several projects, including the Cannes-recognized Unstrung Heroes.

The late icon's trademark menswear-inspired fashion, quick humour and honesty made her a true original in Hollywood.

Friends and co-stars paid heartfelt tributes online, as Bette Midler remembered her as “brilliant, beautiful, and a complete original,” while Ben Stiller called her “one of the greatest film actors ever.”

Moreover, she never married but spent her life for her two adopted children, Dexter and Duke.

Diane legacy, both on screen and off, remains one of warmth, courage and authenticity.