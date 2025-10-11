Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi melt hearts with first family photo

Millie Bobby Brown shares 'adorable' update after embracing motherhood

Millie Bobby Brown recently offered fans a glimpse of her adopted daughter in latest post.

The 21-year-old actress, who tied the knot with Jake Bongiovi in 2024, took the internet by storm with a family snap.

On Friday, October 11, the Stranger Things star shared a carousel of images on Instagram.

The slide that caught everyone’s attention showcased Millie, her husband Bongiovi, and their daughter.

In the image, the Enola Holmes actress is seen wearing a white t-shirt, accessorised with silver hoop earrings and matching sunglasses resting on her head, with her hair tied in a bun.

Her husband, on the other hand, wears a white t-shirt paired with a black baseball cap.

The couple captured the picture from behind, where fans noticed Millie’s adopted daughter wearing a red-and-white gingham, though her face wasn’t visible.

This first glimpse came shortly after the couple announced in August that they had adopted a child, 15 months after getting married.

Taking to Instagram, the Damsel star shared the heartwarming update, writing, “This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy. And then there were three.”

For the unversed, Millie and Bongiovi embraced parenthood 15 months after tying the knot.