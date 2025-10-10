Victoria Beckham shares why she keeps straight face at public events

Victoria Beckham has recently made honest revelation about not smiling in public.

In the new three-part Netflix docuseries titled Victoria Beckham, the fashion designer addressed her “miserable” look on the red carpet.

The former Spice Girls finally shared real reason behind her straight face at public events.

“I've looked miserable for all these years because when we stand on the red carpet, this guy has always gone on the left,” said the 51-year-old as she gave reference of her husband, David Beckham.

Victoria explained, “I didn't realise that when I smile, which I do, I smile from the left because if I smile from the right, I look unwell.”

Therefore, “I'm smiling on the inside, but no one ever sees it, so that's why I look so moody,” she confessed.

Elsewhere in the documentary, Victoria also opened up about other factors that affected her smile.

“When the Spice Girls finished it was so extreme, one minute I'm spreading the word of girl power and then the next minute, I'm a wife in a flat in Manchester, not really having any friends, living a long way away from my family,” mentioned the fashion designer.

Victoria remarked, “I found that transition really, really difficult.”

“The minute I see a camera, I change. The barrier goes up; my armour goes on and that's when the miserable cow who doesn't smile comes out,” she quipped.

Meanwhile, Victoria Beckham is out now on Netflix.