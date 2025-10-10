Dua Lipa bids farewell to L.A. after 'unreal' 4-night run: 'VERY INSANE'

Dua Lipa, Lionel Richie make fans dance all night long with surprise duet

From bringing out legendary singer Lionel Richie to No Doubt frontwoman Gwen Stefani, Dua Lipa’s multi-night run in Los Angeles has officially come to an end.

After wrapping up her stint at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, the Levitating hitmaker took to Instagram to reflect on what she called an "unreal" experience across the four shows.

"LOS ANGELES!!!! UNREAL SCENES!!! LIONEL!!! GWEN!!!! VERY INSANE!!!! Thank you for 4 beautiful nights in your city! I’ve loved every single moment," she wrote, alongside a series of heart hands emojis.

She signed off with, "RADICAL OPTIMISM FOREVER!!!!!" The montage of photos and videos featured some of the highlights from Lipa's epic performances, including the ones with Richie, 76, and Stefani, 56.

The Physical chart-topper's four-night L.A. takeover took place in October 2025, kicked off on Saturday, October 4, with a second show on Sunday, October 5.

After a break on Monday, she returned for two more performances on Tuesday, October 7, and Wednesday, October 8

During the third show, the 30-year-old Albanian pop star was joined onstage by the American Idol judge, and the two delivered a crowd-pleasing rendition of his classic hit All Night Long (All Night).

At the fourth and final night, Lipa, engaged to Callum Turner, introduced the Just a Girl songstress as "one of my favourite artists, someone I’ve grown up listening to my whole life, who’s influenced my music, influenced my style, someone who I love as a performer, and someone who just constantly keeps redefining herself and music."

The pair then delivered an electrifying performance of No Doubt’s heartbreak anthem Don’t Speak.

With L.A. behind her, Lipa is now set to perform at Chase Center in San Francisco on October 11 and 12 as part of her ongoing Radical Optimism tour.