Louis Tomlinson reflects on becoming father at 24: 'excited'

Louis Tomlinson shared details about his experience of becoming a father at the age of 24.

Tomlinson welcomed his bundle of joy, Freddie, with ex-girlfriend Briana Jungwirth on January 21, 2016.

During his appearance on The Diary of a CEO, the Walls singer revealed that he was "excited" about becoming a dad and felt "utterly confident" that he would be a good father.

"I've always been uber excited about it, even from like being a young lad, but also truthfully, I felt utterly confident," he said. "I just felt like I was going to be a good dad. I really, really wanted to do that and to play that role."

The Two of Us crooner went on to gush about his son being the "sweetest kid" ever.

He said, "He is just the sweetest kid, man. He's just so kind. I could well up thinking about it now. That's what makes me feel deeply proud."

Elsewhere during the interview, Tomlinson also reflected on balancing fatherhood with his career. He said that when he is with his son, there is "1,000% no chance" of engaging with fans and taking pictures.

"I don't get enough time with him as it is. I'm always always balancing my time between tour and going to see Freddie in the UK. So like it's just a flat no every single time," the Drag Me Down hitmaker said.

While Freddie became the first child born to a member of One Direction, a year later, on March 22, 2017, Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole became parents to their son Bear Grey.

Later on September 19, 2020, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid celebrated the birth of their daughter, Khai.