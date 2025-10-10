Jisoo X Zayn Malik: 'Eyes Closed' lands online and it’s out of this world

Jisoo and Zayn Malik take a cosmic ride to Saturn in the visually stunning music video for their newly released duet, Eyes Closed.

On Friday, October 10, the surprise collaboration and its accompanying MV dropped on YouTube and major streaming platforms, offering fans an out-of-this-world experience, quite literally.

The video opens with the BLACKPINK star and former One Direction heartthrob asleep in futuristic pods. As the story unfolds, it's revealed they’re aboard a spacecraft, drifting through the galaxy.

Eventually, Jisoo, 30, spotted a mysterious planet and asked the AI about it, which informed them it’s Saturn, the planet famous for its rings.

Although Zayn, 32, had previously hinted at "featuring on something pretty sick" and teased working with a "cool collaborator," Eyes Closed with the K-pop sensation still came as an unexpected surprise for fans.

Moreover, much to the delight of fans worldwide, the duo didn’t keep fans waiting long. After teasing the project earlier in the week, they dropped both the single and music video just days later.

Jisoo, who is currently touring with BLACKPINK’s DEADLINE World Tour alongside Lisa, Rosé, and Jennie, surprised fans by releasing Eyes Closed as a solo side project.

The latest single marks the South Korean singer and actress' first musical release since her solo EP Amortage in February, which featured tracks like Earthquake, Your Love, and Hugs & Kisses.

As for the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker, the duet follows his 2024 comeback album Room Under The Stairs and the recently released single Break Free, as Zayn gears up for his first-ever Las Vegas residency, set to begin in January 2026.