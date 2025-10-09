 
close
Thursday October 09, 2025
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Royals

Princess Beatrice rockets to style stardom in The Vampire’s wife

Princess Beatrice marks 20 year friendship at elegant U.S. wedding

By Web Desk
October 09, 2025
Inside Princess Beatrice’s chic Long Island wedding weekend
Inside Princess Beatrice’s chic Long Island wedding weekend

Princess Beatrice made a surprise appearance at a friend’s wedding in Long Island on October 4 and did so in signature royal‐glam style.

The 37-year-old royal chose to don her elegant “Sky Rocket” dress in navy by cult favourite The Vampire’s Wife, a label she’s long championed for its romantic, ruffled silhouettes.

Fashion watchers instantly recognized the look, originally spotlighted by royal style bloggers on Instagram.

Beatrice was close friends with the groom, a relationship spanning over two decades and celebrated alongside guests under a flower lined tent illuminated by candlelight.

The reception menu featured dishes such as mushroom risotto and branzino, with raspberry pavlova for dessert.

By opting for a dress from her archive rather than a new outfit, Beatrice showed how she’s found a confident stride in her style evolution blending timeless elegance with personal loyalty to beloved designers.

She first wore it in New York in 2023 for a high-profile event, and again this past summer while celebrating a friend’s birthday proving that even royals appreciate a wardrobe classic worth revisiting.

Although The Vampire’s Wife closed its doors last year, the cult fashion label’s legacy continues to shine especially among royals and A-listers. 