Princess Beatrice rockets to style stardom in The Vampire’s wife

Princess Beatrice made a surprise appearance at a friend’s wedding in Long Island on October 4 and did so in signature royal‐glam style.
The 37-year-old royal chose to don her elegant “Sky Rocket” dress in navy by cult favourite The Vampire’s Wife, a label she’s long championed for its romantic, ruffled silhouettes.
Fashion watchers instantly recognized the look, originally spotlighted by royal style bloggers on Instagram.
Beatrice was close friends with the groom, a relationship spanning over two decades and celebrated alongside guests under a flower lined tent illuminated by candlelight.
The reception menu featured dishes such as mushroom risotto and branzino, with raspberry pavlova for dessert.
By opting for a dress from her archive rather than a new outfit, Beatrice showed how she’s found a confident stride in her style evolution blending timeless elegance with personal loyalty to beloved designers.
She first wore it in New York in 2023 for a high-profile event, and again this past summer while celebrating a friend’s birthday proving that even royals appreciate a wardrobe classic worth revisiting.
Although The Vampire’s Wife closed its doors last year, the cult fashion label’s legacy continues to shine especially among royals and A-listers.
