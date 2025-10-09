Gene Simmons speaks out after car crash left him hospitalised

The rock legend's wife Shannon revealed that he is recovering at home

Gene Simmons has broken his silence after a car crash in Malibu left him briefly hospitalised earlier this week.

Two days after the incident, Simmons — the founder of the legendary rock band KISS — took to his X account to reassure concerned fans that he is “completely fine.”

“Thanks, everybody, for the kind wishes,” he wrote in the October 9th post.

The 76-year-old explained that the accident wasn’t as bad as some online reports claimed. “I had a slight fender bender. It happens. Especially to those of us [who are] horrible drivers. And that’s me. All is well,” he joked.

What happened to Gene Simmons?

On Tuesday, October 7, Simmons was driving along the Pacific Coast Highway when he passed out behind the wheel and collided with a parked car, as reported by NBC4 Los Angeles.

Authorities said the crash occurred just before 1 p.m., and Simmons was transported to the hospital for treatment.

His wife, Shannon Tweed, also confirmed to NBC4 that he’s recovering at home, adding that his doctors had recently adjusted his medication.

The accident comes at a busy time for the rock icon, who’s gearing up to reunite with his bandmates in Las Vegas this November for KISS Army Storms Vegas — the band’s first performance together since officially retiring from touring in 2023.