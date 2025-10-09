Louis Tomlinson shares sweet details on relationship with Zara McDermott

Louis Tomlinson got candid about his budding romance with girlfriend Zara McDermott, sharing rare insight into his love life and how it inspired his new music.

The lovebirds, who were first rumoured to be dating in March 2025, confirmed their relationship in August, when McDermott posted a kissing selfie on Instagram with Tomlinson also commenting, "I love you x."

In a recent podcast interview The Diary of a CEO, when asked about being "in love" with the TV personality.

Tomlinson said, "I'm a deeply, deeply romantic person. It’s also easy to be romantic when you are a creative. I really struggle to write in a fictional sense, I really struggle."

Hinting at his new album to be inspired by his lover, he continued, "For me, I have to have been living it, it has to be real to me. So if I wasn’t feeling so good, like right now, I wasn’t feeling so in love…the record probably would have a slightly different feel to it."

As per the Mirror, McDermott and Tomlinson’s relationship seems to be going stringer day by day.

A source close to the couple revealed that they spent the summer travelling together before returning to UK, at which point McDermott also began using Tomlinson's place as her own.

Previously Tomlinson was in a long-term relationship with Eleanor Calder from 2011 -2015 and then got back together in 2017 till 2023. He also had a brief relationship with Briana Jungwirth, with whom he has a son named, Freddie, born in 2016.

Meanwhile, McDermott dated Sam Thompson from 2019 to 2024.