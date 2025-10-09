'The Celebrity Traitors' gets royal hype as Prince William shares excitement

'The Celebrity Traitors' launches tonight, with a cast of 19 famous faces

Prince William is super excited about a big treat that his family is 'very much looking forward.'

The Prince of Wales shared quite interesting insight into his family's TV habits as The Celebrity Traitors is the show his family including Princess Kate, and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis is eager to watch as it returns to screens tonight, reported The Mirror.

William had a light-hearted exchange as he presented TV executive Stephen Lambert with an honour at Windsor Castle.

Mr. Lambert, the chief executive of Studio Lambert behind The Traitors, was made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) this morning.

Mr. Lambert,66, said: 'My award is for services to television, and we started talking about Celebrity Traitors, which launches tonight. He said he and the family were very much looking forward to watching it. It was going to be a big treat for them and probably for the nations, he expected.'

Lambert added that he had told William that about the celebrity cast:

'Quite often when a show is announced as a celebrity version of something, many people haven't actually heard of the celebrities that take part. In this case, nearly everybody who took part is well known.'

For unversed, The Celebrity Traitors launches tonight, with a cast of 19 famous faces, including TV host Sir Stephen Fry and Tom Daley.