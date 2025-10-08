Queen Jetsun Pema and Princess Kate bond over shared passion

Often hailed as the “Kate Middleton of the Himalayas,” Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan continues to draw striking parallels to the Princess of Wales and not just for her elegance and charm.

Like Kate, the Bhutanese Queen has become a champion for children’s wellbeing and mental health, a cause that lies close to both royal mothers’ hearts.

This week, the royal, who is married to King Jigme Khesar, led the Third Annual PEMA Symposium in Thimphu, focusing on mental health and the emotional resilience of young people.

“No matter how much progress we make in education, health, or development, we cannot flourish as a society if our children do not feel safe, supported, and able to grow with confidence and joy,” she said.

She emphasized that Bhutanese children “deserve homes and schools where they feel safe, loved, and supported; communities that hear their voices and empower them to thrive; and services that are sensitive to their needs.”

The Queen, who masterminded the symposium, explained on her Instagram that the event “serves as a national platform to strengthen collaboration and advance mental health and well-being in Bhutan.”

This year’s focus centered on promoting mental health in children and adolescents, with special attention to social and emotional education, ensuring that young people grow up confident, resilient, and supported.