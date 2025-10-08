Taylor Swift’s fiancé stirs controversy after Blake Lively comment

Taylor Swift’s fiancé Travis Kelce has recently gushed over Blake Lively amid the singer’s fallout drama with the actress.

The NFL star along with his brother Jason Kelce lauded the actress work in her hit movie, The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants back in 2005 on their New Heights podcast.

The Kelce brothers called Blake their friend despite Taylor appeared not to be on good terms with Gossip Girl actress.

In their segment, New Heights Film Club, Travis and Jason’s praises for Blake gained massive attention online because of Taylor’s unpredictable relationship with the actress.

During the show, the Kelce brothers chose The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants as their first movie to review and praised the character named Bridget Vreeland, played by Blake.

“It is also the movie debut of our friend Blake. She killed it. Absolutely wonderful as Bridget,” said Jason.

Travis concurred with his brother, saying he might be a “little biased” because he found Bridget’s story “relatable”.

However, Jason poked fun at Blake’s running, after which, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end showed support to her.

He pointed out, “A lot of the movie is just Bridget running. I gotta admit, not the best run. Blake, I love you, it does not strike me as a star-athlete run.”

On the other hand, Travis backed the actress, adding, “It was impressive how she ran while delivering her dialogues. She has good endurance, though, because to be running like that and to be talking.”

For those unversed, Taylor and Blake’s friendship previously hit a rough patch after The Life of a Showgirl singer’s name was dragged into It Ends With Us legal drama.