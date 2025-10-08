Taylor Swift shares update on dad Scott’s health 4 months after surgery

Taylor Swift updates fans on Scott’s health

Taylor Swift is celebrating not just career highs but also a deeply personal victory at home, as her father Scott Swift continues to recover following major heart surgery earlier this year.

In July, PEOPLE confirmed that Scott, 73, underwent quintuple bypass surgery the month prior after doctors discovered five blockages during a cardiac stress test.

Four months later, Taylor shared an uplifting update on his progress, revealing that her dad is stronger than ever.

“By his own according of it, he's actually at 150% now,” the 35-year-old said during an Oct. 6 appearance on SiriusXM’s The Morning Mashup. “He's actually got too much energy. He's doing amazing.”

The singer, who moved in with her father over the summer while he recovered, said the biggest focus for her family was helping him get back to his old self.

“He had amazing medical care and help and doctors and nurses who I am going to be forever grateful for,” she added, reflecting on how the experience has shifted her perspective.

“It recontextualizes what matters to you. It reminds me how lucky I am that he pulled through.”

Scott, known to fans for handing out custom guitar picks during Taylor’s shows, has already returned to one of his favorite traditions.

“He’s got new ones,” she shared with a laugh.

“Every time there’s a new album that comes out, he gets new guitar picks made so he can just pull them out of his pocket and throw them or hand them to people at restaurants. This happens everywhere we go.”

Taylor previously explained on fiancé Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast in August that her father now urges his friends to get cardiac stress tests, crediting the procedure for catching his condition before it became even more serious.

“If you can find that earlier, you don’t have to have a bypass surgery,” she said. “You can sort out those blockages with stents and things that are a lot less invasive.”

For Taylor and her family, Scott’s health milestone marks the most meaningful part of their year, a reminder of resilience, gratitude, and the joy of celebrating another birthday with him by their side.