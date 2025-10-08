Dolly Parton’s health update: Sister Freida asks fans for ‘prayers’

Dolly Parton's sister asks fans to 'pray' for stars health

Dolly Parton’s fans are rallying behind her after her younger sister, Freida Parton, asked the public to keep the country legend in their prayers.

In a heartfelt post shared on social media, as per PEOPLE, Freida wrote, “Last night, I was up all night praying for my sister, Dolly. Many of you know she hasn’t been feeling her best lately. I truly believe in the power of prayer, and I have been lead to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me.”

She added a message of love and optimism, “She’s strong, she’s loved, and with all the prayers being lifted for her, I know in my heart she’s going to be just fine. Godspeed, my sissy Dolly. We all love you!”

Concerns about the singer’s health grew in late September when Parton announced she would be postponing her highly anticipated Las Vegas residency, which was scheduled for December at Caesars Palace.

The shows would have marked her first live concert series since her Pure & Simple tour in 2016.

In her own statement at the time, the 78-year-old star explained, “I want the fans and public to hear directly from me that, unfortunately, I will need to postpone my upcoming Las Vegas concerts. As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures.

As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000-mile check-up, although it’s not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon!”

She went on to say she didn’t want to scam fans.

“In all seriousness, given this, I am not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see, and the show that you deserve to see. You pay good money to see me perform, and I want to be at my best for you.”

Although she stressed that she would still be working on her projects from Nashville, Parton later cancelled her planned virtual appearance at this year’s Governors Awards in November, where she was set to receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

Her team has not shared further details about her absence.

Still, the Queen of Country assured fans that retirement is not in her plans anytime soon.

“Don’t worry about me quittin’ the business because God hasn’t said anything about stopping yet. But, I believe He is telling me to slow down right now so I can be ready for more big adventures with all of you. I love you and thank you for understanding,” she wrote in her statement.

For now, Parton’s fans, and her family, are keeping her in their thoughts, holding onto her message of strength and hope while waiting for her to return to the stage.