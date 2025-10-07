Blackpink Jisoo excites fans with Zayn Malik duet teaser: 'EYESCLOSED'

Kim Ji-soo, known mononymously as Jisoo, sent fans into a frenzy with a teaser of her new song.

Her upcoming banger will not just be any track, it will be her first ever duet with One Direction famed singer Zayn Malik.

Over the weekend, the Blackpink star stirred curiosity by dropping a photo on Instagram featuring a shadowed male silhouette standing behind her, with the word "EYESCLOSED" written across the frame.

Hinting at an upcoming collaboration, the caption simply read, "A duet is near."

The next day, the FLOWER chart-topper shared a second post that brought the shadowed figure closer to the forefront. "Two voices, one orbit. Coming soon," she captioned.

In the teaser released on Monday, October 6, the South Korean singer and actress stands in the foreground while the male figure looms behind her with his back turned and only his shaved head and neck tattoos visible, adding to the intrigue.

The mysterious collaborator was later confirmed to be the Dust Till Dawn hitmaker by the eagle-eyed fans.

The duo's admirers quickly flooded the comments section with heart-eyes and fire emojis and eagerly celebrated the upcoming collaboration with messages like, "JISOO x ZAYN [fire and red heart emojis]."

Interestingly, fans had been calling for a collaboration between the Blackpink singers and Zayn, 32, after he was spotted attending the K-pop girl group’s New York concert on July 27 with his daughter Khai, whom he shares with Gigi Hadid.

After the show, the Night Changes vocalist posted a photo from the audience with the caption, "@BLACKPINKOFFICIAL THANK YOU [smiley emojij] ME & KHAI LOVED IT," sparking even more excitement about any potential connection.

For the unversed, Jisoo, 30, is currently touring with BLACKPINK on their Born Pink world tour, which kicked off in Seoul in July.

After a short break following their August shows in London, the group will resume the tour in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, on October 18.