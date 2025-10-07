George Clooney discusses his past with substance addiction

George Clooney surprises fans with recent admission about his acting journey

George Clooney recently made a candid admission about his struggles with addiction during his acting journey.

The 64-year-old actor, known for his breakout role in the television series ER, opened up about his past experiences with alcohol and drugs.

In an exclusive conversation with Esquire, the Academy Award winner said, “In 1982, I tried – I did blow and stuff. I used to make jokes about how I did too many drugs, but the truth is, it was never a big issue for me at all. At the time, [I said to myself] “No, this is not like heroin. It’s not addictive.” But when it was like, “Oh, well, it’s actually pretty f*****g bad.” Plus it was all cut with mannitol – the baby laxative. Everybody would do a line and then [have to] take a s**t.”

Later in the interview, the Ocean’s Eleven star also reflected on the intensity of his addictive tendencies.

“I have never woke up and drank or anything,” he added. “But I’d have runs where I’d get pretty toasty every night.”

Meanwhile, Clooney recently starred in the stage adaptation of Good Night, and Good Luck, which was also nominated for five Tony Awards.