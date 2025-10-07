Taylor Swift shares BTS photos from 'Life of a Showgirl' studio sessions

The 'Fate of Ophelia' hitmaker says recording her new album was an 'unforgettable experience'

Taylor Swift is taking fans behind the scenes of The Life of a Showgirl.

Just two days after releasing her 12th studio album, the pop megastar took to her Instagram to share photos from her studio sessions with the album's producers Max Martin and Shellback — the creative forces who are also behind Swift’s most iconic tracks including Shake It Off, Blank Space, I Knew You Were Trouble, and 22.

“Being in the studio and creating songs was an unforgettable experience,” Swift, 35, began the post’s caption.

“But luckily I don’t ever have to forget it because I was recording while we were writing – and now it’s a way to look back at the process and give you guys a glimpse into how we wrote these songs, and hear the moments we thought of these ideas in real time,” she added.

The multi-Grammy winner further announced that The Life of a Showgirl (DELUXE Alone In My Tower Acoustic Version) featuring “The Life of a Showgirl” (Original Songwriting Voice Memos) Act 1 & Act 2 are available on iTunes for 24 hours.

The carousel included images of the iconic trio brainstorming and recording songs for the new album, released on October 3.