Kate Middleton skips biggest event hosted by Prince William

Kate Middleton skips biggest moment for Prince William

Kate Middleton stayed largely out of the spotlight this past weekend, as attention swung toward Prince William and the Duchess of Sussex’s high profile appearance at Paris Fashion Week.

Prince William, meanwhile, used the weekend to release a new video highlighting the upcoming Earthshot Prize, scheduled to take place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, this November.

The Earthshot Prize, which celebrates global environmental innovators, has long been a priority for William, and he appears eager to continue his engagement with the initiative, particularly following the Sussexes’ well publicized tour of Colombia last year.

In the video, he confirmed his attendance at the Rio ceremony, signaling that the event will once again draw a mix of guests, including celebrities and environmental leaders.

Last year’s South Africa event, for instance, saw model Heidi Klum invited for a special appearance, reportedly with a substantial fee, while Earthshot CEO Jason Knauf is expected to accompany William in Brazil.

Notably, the only royal not attending this year’s Rio ceremony will be William’s wife, Kate Middleton.

Despite speculation that health concerns might be the reason for her absence, Kate has remained active on the social scene.

She has enjoyed three ski trips across Europe this year, a luxury yacht holiday in Greece, and she and William also skipped the BAFTAs while vacationing in Mustique.

As always, Earthshot CEO Jason Knauf is expected to accompany William in Rio, ensuring the Prince has strong support at the environmental prize’s global stage.