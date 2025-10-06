Taylor Swift addresses important fan concerns over wedding

Taylor Swift speaks out on major speculation about marrying Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift has finally addressed fans’ worst fears in a recent interview.

The 35-year-old pop superstar, who just got engaged to Travis Kelce, raised concerns among fans about putting her music career on hold after marriage.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker was asked about her plans after entering the next phase of her life, in a conversation with Scott Mills at U.K.’s BBC Radio 2.

“Don’t tell me this is your last album?” the host asked the Eras Tour performer.

The 14-time-Grammy winner replied, “What? No.”

Mills then told her about the social media debate, saying, “I just saw some fans going, ‘Well, she’s going to get married, and then she’s going to have children and [it’s going to be her last album].’”

Swift continued, “That’s a shockingly offensive thing to say. It’s not why people get married, so they can quit their job. It’s like, I love the person that I am with because he loves what I do, and he loves how much I am fulfilled by making art and making music.”

The Love Story songstress went on to share how her fiancé contributes to her passion, saying, “That’s the coolest thing about Travis; he’s so passionate about what he does that me being passionate about what I do, it connects. There’s no point in time where he’s gonna be like, ‘I’m really upset that you’re still making music.’ Imagine [him saying], ‘The music that I signed up for, that I knew you love, I thought you were going to stop doing that.’”