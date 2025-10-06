Katie Price gets new puppy after series of pet tragedies

Katie Price' love for animals can't be overlooked.

The 47-year-old former model previously revealed that one of her kittens had passed away.

The litter was born prematurely, and the kittens struggled to latch onto their mother for feeding.

Now, after a heartbreak loss, Katie has once again bought a new puppy-despite ongoing calls for her to be banned from owning pets completely.

The mother-of-five took to her Snapchat page to show off the tiny pooch cuddling on her shoulder, telling fans she was 'so tired.'

This comes after a petition aiming to prevent her from owning pets gained more than 37,000 signatures.

Katie also faced criticism for allegedly putting her black dog Rookie in danger during a recent horse ride.

Over the years, a number of tragic incidents involving Katie's pets have come to light.

One notable case involved her German Shepherd, which was killed after being hit by a vehicle on the A24 near her Sussex home.

Just a few months later another of her dogs Sharon, was also killed on the same road. Additionally, Katie's horse was tragically killed on the A24, after it broke free form her field.

And the rest, as they say, is history.