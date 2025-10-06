Palace jumps in action as King Charles, Prince William tensions grow

King Charles, Prince William no longer exchanging texts or calls amid simmering tensions

Palace courtiers are seemingly rushing for damage control as King Charles’s family troubles seem to have taken a heartbreaking turn with Prince William.

New tensions began simmering between the monarch and his son Prince William just weeks after their Balmoral meeting.

The Prince of Wales and the monarch had a one-on-one meeting during their stay in Scotland to catch up especially as the two disagreed on several matters concerning the royals.

William had reportedly been furious about the King reuniting with Prince Harry whereas he remained estranged with his brother.

The future king was also insisting on a strict action against Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson given the latest humiliation they caused for the royals given their involvement with Jeffrey Epstein.

Palace sources dismissed the existence of a feud between the Prince of Wales and the King, but it appears there is still some underlying drama, according to Rob Shuter's ShuterScoop.

After William took a dig at his father’s divorce and his marriage with Queen Camilla during the appearance at Eugene Levy’s documentary The Reluctant Traveller, Charles has seen it as a “betrayal and not honesty”.

Another source said that it was not just about “family tension”, it was “ the Crown itself”.

Charles and his heir have “collapsed into silence” and there are no calls or texts exchanged between the two.

Despite that a “peace walk” is said to be underway but the “trust is shattered”. Meanwhile, no official confirmation has been issued on the matter.

In the discussion with the Schitt’s Creek star, William said that he “hoped” that they “don’t go back to some of the practices in the past that Harry and I had to grow up in”.

The future king then added that major changes are on his agenda.