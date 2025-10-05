Victoria Beckham explains why Spice Girls ‘triggered’ her in documentary

Victoria Beckham has recently explained why Spice Girls questions triggered her in her new Netflix documentary.

The fashion designer reflected on her Spice Girls era and how the band left a negative impact on her career.

During her chat with Sunday Times Style magazine, David Beckham’s wife said, “I’ve been defined by a four-year period in my life. That was the Spice Girls.”

Victoria noted that it’s taken her “almost two decades to fight that and I feel that only now can I look back and talk about it”.

The former musician confessed, “I’m not going to lie, being asked questions about when I was in the Spice Girls was quite triggering.”

“And I’d say those were the most difficult moments. It was almost like therapy for me,” pointed out the 51-year-old.

Elsewhere in the interview, Victoria also expressed her fondness for her bandmates.

“I love the Spice Girls. I really do. And it’s been great reflecting on that time. The other night I had dinner with Emma and Geri, and Mel B messaged me at the weekend,” she continued.

Victoria pointed out, “I still speak to all of the girls. I’m so proud of everything we did.”

“I wouldn’t have been who I am now if it wasn’t for the Spice Girls, 100 per cent,” added the mother of four, whom she shares with David.

Meanwhile, Victoria opened up that it was an emotional experience talking about her family, Spice Girls, the problems they had with the business and “lots of triggers”.

“I cried. Like I said, I haven’t seen the final edit, but yes, I did cry. It takes quite a lot to make me cry, but I did cry. You know, I’ve earned my place to show in Paris, I’ve earned the respect,” stated the fashion designer.