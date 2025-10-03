Taylor Swift drops new album 'The Life Of a Showgirl'

Taylor Swift drops 12th album 'The Life Of a Showgirl'

Taylor Swift has officially ushered in a new era with the release of her long-awaited, The Life Of A Showgirl.

After months of cryptic posts, Easter eggs, fan theories, and building anticipation, the 14-time Grammy winner finally lifted the curtain on what appeared to be her most theatrical and daring project yet.

The Eras Tour superstar marked the momentous release on Instagram on Thursday, October 3, writing, "I can’t tell you how proud I am to share this with you, an album that just feels so right."

"A forever thank you goes out to my mentors and friends Max and Shellback for helping me paint this self portrait," she wrote alongside a carousel of photos from her 12th album. "The Life of a Showgirl is out now."

Here's all you need to know about The Life Of A Showgirl

marks the first new music since record-smashing success of Eras tour. It is the follow-up to last year's album The Tortured Poets Department.

The latest album includes 12 new songs.

Life of a showgirl tracklist

The full tracklist for Swift's The Life of a Showgirl is following: