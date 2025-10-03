Lionel Richie councils Kelly Clarkson in heartiest way

Lionel Richie recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show and left the audience speechless with a mic-drop moment.

The conversation revolved around grief and how to overcome it, with Richie sharing insights from his memoir, "Truly."

Clarkson, who has been dealing with the loss of her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, found solace in Richie's words.

Richie explained that grief is a real and uncontrollable emotion that can't be rehearsed. "It's a real moment where you can't phone it in, but at the same time, we rehearse things. You can't rehearse grief," he said.

Clarkson agreed, adding that grief "hits you in waves." Richie also shared that when dealing with uncontrollable grief, he lets go and looks forward to discovering his true self.

The conversation took an unexpected turn when Richie performed a symbolic "grief exorcism" on Clarkson.

After she responded to his words with a brief, bleeped-out expletive, Richie jumped up and placed his hand on her forehead, saying "Hold on, I can save you, don't worry". Clarkson burst into laughter, threw her hands in the air, and declared, "I feel healed."

This heartfelt exchange highlights the importance of human connection in navigating life's most challenging moments. Richie's words of wisdom and Clarkson's vulnerability demonstrate that even in the darkest times, there is hope and healing to be found.

"If you hurt so badly, that means you love so deeply," Richie said, leaving a lasting impact on Clarkson and the audience.