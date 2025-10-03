Maggie Baugh’s dad on Keith Urban dating rumours after Nicole Kidman divorce

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban and Maggie Baugh

The father of Maggie Baugh, guitarist for Keith Urban, is speaking out as speculation swirls around the country star’s high-profile split from Nicole Kidman.

Chuck Baugh addressed the rumours after footage surfaced of a flirty onstage moment between his daughter and Urban during a Las Vegas show in April.

“I don’t know anything about it, other than she’s a guitar player for him,” he told the Daily Mail on Thursday.

He added that the interaction seemed more professional than personal, saying, “It’s more of a musician thing than a dating thing,” while admitting he has “not heard one way or the other.”

The comments come just days after Page Six confirmed that Kidman, 58, and Urban, 57, had ended their marriage after nearly 20 years together.

“Sometimes relationships just run their course,” a source said, adding that the actress “did not want the separation and was trying to save things.”

According to reports, the couple had been living apart since the start of summer.

On Tuesday, Kidman officially filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences” and submitting a parenting plan for their daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

Insiders close to the actress say she is “devastated” by the breakup. “She feels betrayed,” one source revealed. “She feels really upset.”

Another insider told Page Six that Kidman is focusing on her children as she moves forward, “She’s sad and moving on with her life, and making sure her kids are taken care of.”

Speculation intensified earlier this week after TMZ published a clip from Urban’s Mandalay Bay performance.

While singing his 2016 hit The Fighter, which many believed was written about his relationship with Kidman, Urban pointed toward Maggie as he delivered the line,

“I was born to love you.” The guitarist then joined him onstage for the performance, and the two embraced at the end. Urban has even altered the lyrics during recent shows to include a reference to Maggie, adding fuel to the rumours.

Meanwhile, TMZ reported that multiple sources claim Urban is already involved with “another woman.”

“All the signs point to the fact that Keith is with another woman,” the outlet’s sources alleged. “Let’s just say, Nicole doesn’t dispute that, but she’s still shocked over it.”

Kidman and Urban, who married in 2006, had long been seen as one of Hollywood’s most enduring couples. Now, with their marriage officially coming to an end, both are facing a new chapter in their lives.