Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli split after almost 28 years of marriage

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli seperate

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli have gone their separate ways after nearly three decades of marriage.

A representative for Loughlin confirmed the news, telling Page Six, “I can confirm Lori and Mossimo are living apart now,” while noting that “there are no legal proceedings underway.”

The couple, who tied the knot on November 27, 1997, share two daughters together, influencer Olivia Jade, 26, and Isabella Rose, 27.

PEOPLE was the first to break the news of their split and also reported that the pair listed their Hidden Hills mansion for $16.5 million earlier this year.

Loughlin, 61, and Giannulli, 62, were married for 28 years and endured intense public scrutiny following the 2019 college admissions scandal.

In May 2020, both pleaded guilty to paying $500,000 to have their daughters admitted to the University of Southern California as crew recruits, despite neither being rowers.

Loughlin served a two-month federal prison sentence in Dublin, California, and was released in December of that year, while Giannulli served five months in Lompoc, California, and was released in April 2021.

Though she hasn’t directly addressed the scandal in detail since, Loughlin has spoken about the lessons she’s taken from that time.

In a past interview with First for Women, she said, “Stuff happens to everyone. We’ve all been in positions to ask for forgiveness but to ask for it, you have to learn and know how to give forgiveness, too.”

She went on to explain that forgiveness was a value instilled in her from an early age.

“I didn’t grow up in a household where if you made a mistake, you weren’t forgiven. No one is perfect, we all make mistakes. So I was always told to let stuff go. And I think for your own health, you have to let things go because you can’t hang on to negativity. Life’s too short.”

While there are no current legal filings related to their separation, the longtime couple’s decision to live apart marks the end of an important chapter in both their lives.