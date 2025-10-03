Jessica Alba, ex Cash Warren meetup at daughter Honor’s tennis match

Jessica Alba and ex Cash Warren reunite

Jessica Alba and her estranged husband, Cash Warren, were spotted together at their daughter Honor’s tennis match, but the reunion appeared anything but warm.

Photos published by Page Six showed the former couple walking side by side near the courts as their 17-year-old daughter prepared to play.

Alba, 44, was seen pulling a lawn chair from her car before taking her place among the spectators.

An eyewitness told the Daily Mail, “Jessica did not acknowledge Cash when he arrived and ignored him the entire match. They were seated with several people in between them and did not speak until the end, when Cash came up and asked Jessica to take a walk with him into the park.”

The two were later photographed having a brief conversation near the court gates while Alba sat in her striped chair.

The actress kept her look relaxed in an oversized denim jacket, wide-leg pants, a white graphic tee, an LA Dodgers cap and Converse sneakers. Warren, 46, opted for a simple gray T-shirt, cargo pants and black-and-white Adidas sneakers.

Their outing comes months after Alba filed for divorce in February, citing “irreconcilable differences” and listing their separation date as December 27, 2024.

The pair had been married for nearly 17 years.

Court documents revealed both requested joint legal and physical custody of their three children — Honor, 17, Haven, 14, and Hayes, 7.

Reports also noted that Alba and Warren never signed a prenuptial agreement.

The actress co-founded The Honest Company, which is valued at around $623 million, while Warren runs the successful clothing line Pair of Thieves, reportedly worth over $100 million.

Since the split, both have moved on romantically. Alba is now dating actor Danny Ramirez, with the couple recently celebrating his 33rd birthday together in New York City.

Warren, meanwhile, has been linked to model Hana Sun Doerr, 25, and 20-year-old Seanna Pereira.

Though their reunion at the tennis match seemed strained, Alba and Warren continue to share parenting responsibilities as they navigate life post-divorce.