Pop icon sparks storm backing Emma Watson in Rowling controversy

Boy George, iconic Culture Club singer known for his bold personality and outspoken views, made headlines after blasting JK Rowling and standing up for Emma Watson in the latest chapter of their ongoing feud.

The pop legend took to X with sharp words following Rowling’s criticism of Watson.

Earlier this week, the Harry Potter author accused the actress of being “ignorant” after Watson shared her thoughts on Jay Shetty’s podcast.

The star said that her deepest wish was to keep loving people even when they disagreed with her and to be loved in return despite differences.

The author fired back in a lengthy post, writing, “Like other people who’ve never experienced adult life uncushioned by wealth and fame, Emma has so little experience of real life she’s ignorant of how ignorant she is.”

She further claimed that Watson has never been in a public changing room since childhood and added, “Her ‘public bathroom’ is single occupancy and comes with a security man standing guard outside the door.

The 60-year-old author insisted her own life struggles gave her perspective, saying she “lived in poverty while writing the book that made Emma famous” and understood the harm she believes Watson’s stance caused to women without privilege.

George, famous for hits like Karma Chameleon and his vibrant presence in the 80s music scene, did not hold back in response. “Who cares what JK Boring thinks about anything. She is the dullest of the dull. My real life p****s on her fiction."

The singer went on saying, "I stand with Emma Watson. She is a ‘fire horse’. Rowling is a ‘wood snake’.'"

Watson, along with Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint, has always supported transgender rights, a position that placed her at feud with Rowling in recent years.