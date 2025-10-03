Maxton Hall season two promises shocking party scandals and broken trust

Prime Video confirmed that Maxton Hall The World Between Us would return with its second season on November 7, 2025, and dropped the official trailer to give fans their first look.

The new chapter once again followed Ruby Bell and James Beaufort, played by Harriet Herbig Matten and Damian Hardung, as their love story faced even tougher challenges.

At first Ruby seemed to have everything she wished for after a romantic night in Oxford, but the trailer revealed how quickly her happiness was shaken.

A family tragedy in James’ life threatened to pull them apart while his father pushed him to end the relationship.

The clip teased dramatic highs and lows, including an intense moment at a party where the lead actress saw the actor kiss another girl.

However, the season promised a mix of heartbreak, grief and the battle to keep love alive despite wealth and class differences.

The returning cast included Sonja Weißer, Ben Felipe, Fedja van Huêt, Runa Greiner, Justus Riesner, Andrea Guo, Frederic Balonier, and Eli Riccardi.

Martin Schreier directed season two with Markus Brunnemann and Ceylan Yildirim producing for UFA Fiction.

The first season became Amazon’s biggest international hit, reaching record audiences worldwide and boosting sales of Mona Kasten’s novels in the United States.

Fans would not have to wait long, as season two of Maxton Hall would be available to stream globally on Prime Video beginning November 7.