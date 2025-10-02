Dua Lipa’s shoulder injury: Major update revealed about singer’s tour

Dua Lipa will still carry on with her shows in America after suffering the injury during some “downtime”.
The English singer was earlier seen with dark bruising on her shoulder that raised eyebrows, believing she has seriously injured herself.
According to The Sun, Dua was checked over by a radiologist before she was given the go ahead to continue with her shows.
A source spilled to the outlet, “The injury happened while Dua was enjoying some down time from her show.”
“It's been painful but after being checked over by a radiologist, she's been given the all clear,” noted an insider.
Another source claimed that the singer will “have physio to ensure a full recovery following the accident”.
However, the insider added, “The tour will still be going ahead as planned. It's just one of those things.”
Meanwhile, Dua reportedly fired her agent David Levy after he campaigned to stop pro-Palestinian rappers Kneecap from performing at Glastonbury. He claimed that they were sparking anti-Semitism.
After knowing this, the singer, who’s is a staunch supporter of Palestine, stopped working with the agent.
A source from music industry told The Mail on Sunday, “Dua made sure through her people that David wasn't working on her music any more.”
“She is very openly pro-Palestine and that doesn't align with David.”
