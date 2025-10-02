Taylor Swift drops bombshell about 'Life of a Showgirl' day before release

Taylor Swift excites fans with 'Life of a Showgirl' Easter Eggs ahead of release

Taylor Swift is back in the office, working on one of the most creative release weeks, before her album The Life of a Showgirl comes out.

The 35-year-old pop superstar has also put her fans to work as they try to decode her Easter eggs which lead to key details about the album.

The 14-time-Grammy winner has revealed nine lyrics so far, each in a unique way.

The first lyric Swifties spotted was, “Oftentimes it doesn’t feel so glamorous to be me,” at the Spotify pop-up event written in lipstick on a mirror and on top of a stage marquee. It later appeared on several Billboards and eagle-eyed fans ultimately learnt that the lyrics are from her upcoming track, Elizabeth Taylor.

“Everyone’s unbothered ’til they’re not” was the next disclosed lyric and it was first displayed at billboards in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and then New York.

The third quote was “You wanna take a skate on the ice inside my veins?” and it was announced through a London billboard. Fans also spotted it written over a napkin at the Spotify event.

One of the lyrics was revealed through an Easter egg given not by Swift, but her fiancé, Travis Kelce. When the NFL star captioned his Instagram photo dump, he ended it on, “Keep it 100” which is potentially a new lyric.

“I heard you calling” was what called to fans from a green sparkly microphone at the Spotify event.

When fans got into their detective modes, they noticed random capitalised letters in Swift’s lyrics on Apple Music, and rewrote them together to form, “They don’t make loyalty like they used to” from the letters in Reputation.

“All I ask is for your loyalty” was also deciphered from the 2017 album and fans think they belong to the same song.

“You’re only as hot as your last hit, baby,” was decoded from capitalised letters in Swift’s album 1989 on Apple Music.

“My infamy loves company” was dropped at the Spotify Experience event, written above a stage.

Swifties have declared fandom-wide holiday on October 3, as they finally get to hear the lyrics from Swift herself.