Mariah Carey discusses her ‘biggest competition’ in music industry

Mariah Carey has recently addressed the misconception about taking late Whitney Houston as her biggest competition in the past.

The All I Want For Christmas singer reflected on her dynamics she had with Whitney during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on October 1.

During the interview, the host asked Mariah if she ever took Whitney to be her “biggest competition” in the music industry back then, mainly because they both several hits under their belt at the time.

However, the songstress explained that it was the public’s narrative of rivalry between the two singers which she confessed was not true at all.

“It was the people that put us to hate each other,” said the 56-year-old.

Mariah told Andy, “This was the public that kind of pitted us against each other.”

Reflecting on her real experience with Whitney, the singer revealed that she and the late singer “had fun together” once they finally met.

They also collaborated on the 1998 duet, When You Believe, which was a part of The Prince of Egypt movie soundtrack.

Mariah shared that she and Whitney also performed the emotional ballad on the Oprah show that same year for their first TV performance together.

Both stars also performed together at the 71st Academy Awards in March 1999.

“She was hilarious and just went with it,” added Mariah.

For the unversed, Whitney passed away in February 2012 at 48 as she accidentally drowned in a bathtub at the Beverly Hilton.