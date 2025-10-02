Kim Kardashian moves to tears after Kanye West’s betrayal

Kanye West divorce drama revives Kim Kardashian’s trauma in new trailer

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s messy divorce chapter is not fully over yet, as the reality star opened up about feeling utterly betrayed in the trailer for new Kardashians season.

The 44-year-old TV personality broke down in tears as she confessed that “someone extremely close” to her threatened her life.

In the new teaser for The Kardashians season seven, Kim admitted that the person “extremely close to [her] put a hit out on [her] life.”

While the socialite did not name the person, she shared that she discovered about the situation through her investigators.

“I am terrified out of my mind,” she said in between tears, before revealing in a confessional, “I’m happy it’s over.”

Although she didn’t share the identity of the person alleged for the hit, her ex-husband tweeted back in 2022 that Kim had accused him of “putting a hit out on her” during the rough divorce.

“YESTERDAY KIM ACCUSED ME OF PUTTING A HIT OUT ON HER,” he wrote, adding, “SO LET ME GET THIS STRAIGHT I BEG TO GO TO MY DAUGHTERS PARTY AND IM ACCUSED OF BEING ON DRUGS THEN I GO PLAY WITH MY SON AND I TAKE MY AKIRA GRAPHIC NOVELS AND IM ACCUSED OF STEALING.”