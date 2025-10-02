Rihanna pictures for first time after giving birth to baby no 03

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have welcomed their third child, a baby girl named Rocki Irish Mayers, born on September 13, 2025.

The power couple shared the exciting news on Instagram, with Rihanna posting a heartwarming photo of herself cradling their newborn daughter. Rocki's name continues the family's tradition of "R" names, following her brothers RZA, born in 2022, and Riot, born in 2023.

After giving birth, the Diamonds singer was seen yesterday roaming around in Beverly Hills, California. The mother-of-three was laughing and enjoying the ride seemingly.

The singer, 37, kept her pregnancy under wraps until she debuted her baby bump at the 2025 Met Gala in May. A$AP Rocky, who served as gala co-chair, expressed his joy, saying, "It feels amazing, you know. And I'm glad everybody's happy for us 'cause we definitely happy, you know."

The couple has mostly kept their family life private, occasionally sharing images of their kids online.

Rihanna's Instagram post featured a tender photo of her holding Rocki, alongside a symbolic shot of tiny pink boxing gloves, hinting at the fighter's spirit coursing through the Mayers family.

Fans gushed over the baby's beauty, unique name, and striking resemblance to her mom. The singer accessorised with exquisite jewelry, including a watch, ring, and a bold necklace featuring the family heritage and connection.