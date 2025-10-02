Leonardo DiCaprio honours Jane Goodall in heart touching tribute

Leonardo DiCaprio paid tribute to renowned primatologist Jane Goodall following her passing at 91.

The Titanic star shared heartfelt words on social media, calling Goodall a "true hero for the planet" and a "dear friend."

He praised her groundbreaking research on chimpanzees in Tanzania, emphasising how it transformed the understanding of these animals and their connection to humans.

The One Battle After Another star continued, “For decades, Jane traveled the world with tireless energy, awakening generations to the wonder of the natural world. She spoke directly to the next generation, instilling hope, responsibility, and the belief that every individual can make a difference. She inspired millions to care, to act, and to hope. She never stopped.”

The actor also highlighted Goodall's tireless efforts to protect the planet and inspire future generations to take action. He recalled his personal connection with Goodall, including their shared work as United Nations Messengers of Peace and their collaboration on the 2024 film "Howl."

DiCaprio also mentioned that his production company, Appian Way, is producing a movie about Goodall's life for Disney.

“My last message to Jane was simple: ‘You are my hero.’ Now, we all must carry the torch for her in protecting our one shared home,” DiCaprio wrote.

He urged his followers to honour Goodall's legacy by supporting the Jane Goodall Institute and other conservation groups she cared about.