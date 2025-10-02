Kris Jenner receives shocking news in 'Kardashians' season 7

'Kardashians' new trailer surprises fans with additional cast

The newly released Kardashians trailer hinted at a lot of surprises in the upcoming season of the reality TV show.

As the show comes back for its seventh season, it is also brining some old cast members back, as Kim Kardashian announced in the trailer, “some familiar faces are back.”

The familiar faces include Rob Kardashians, and Caitlyn Jenner, who have not been a part of the last few seasons.

Rob is seen walking into the frame during a family dinner as Khloé Kardashian asks, “Is Bob here? Bobby!”

The camera then focuses on him but Rob avoided directly looking in it.

Scott Disick, who was also seated for the dinner, also exclaimed, “Oh my God.”

Kris Jenner was also surprised by Caitlyn’s return to the show as he appears right after Kendall Jenner admits to the momager she “has had a hard time inviting [her] dad to family gatherings.”

Bracing herself, Kris prays, “Dear heavenly father, give me the patience, because I’m about to lose my s–t,” in a confessional aside as Caitlyn is shown nearing the house.

Since Caitlyn and Kris’ divorce, and the former’s tell-all memoir which portrayed her in a bad lighting, things have been rough between the two.

Caitlyn previously admitted that he was not given the opportunity to continue with the show. However, it seems like he finally got the opportunity to appear in season 7 which will premiere on October 23.