King Charles, Queen Camilla receive update from US about key visit

King Charles and Queen Camilla were delivered an unexpected special message mere two weeks after the important US State.

The US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania had made a second after the royal family was urged to conduct one on the insistence of the UK government. Trump had noted that it was an “exquisite honour” and a sign of an “unbreakable bond” between the two countries.

Following the visit, officials from the White House confirmed to BBC that the monarch and his wife will be invited to the US next year.

While the White House had already posted a message from the POTUS account on behalf of the president, but Trump made a point to make a separate dedication.

From his personal X account, Trump shared a few highlights from the State Banquet held at Windsor Castle, He wrote, “It was great being with King Charles, Queen Camilla, and the Royal Family!”

The official noted that while the visit will be around celebrating the US 250th anniversary, the visit from the royal couple will be a separate event from those celebrations.

The date for the visit has not been revealed yet. Although, before the cancer-stricken monarch travels to the US, where his son Prince Harry resides, he will be visiting Rome in late October with his wife Camilla.