King Charles closes doors of royal house amid Andrew, Fergie tensions

King Charles' team set to make a big announcement amid calls to ban controversial royals, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

The monarch's Highgrove House and Gardens will be closed to visitors for a few days until 2026.

His team took to social media and posted a video showcasing beautiful scenes of the autumnal gardens.

The spokesperson of Highgrove House and Gardens shared, "Today, our Autumn Walks begin and we are welcoming visitors to experience the changing seasons at Highgrove."

"Some tickets are still available both for Autumn Walks (which includes sweet or savoury scones served with tea or coffee) and Autumn Walks with lunch (which includes a two-course lunch in our Orchard Room restaurant). Visit the link in bio to book your spot."

Speaking of their experiences, a number of people praised the stunning royal property in the comments section.

One fan wrote, "Went today and it was beautiful with the sunlight through the trees. Very good coffee and scones as well. Lovely treat."

"We had an amazing afternoon at Highgrove," another penned.

Notably, the news related to the closure of King Charles' special royal house came after the royal family was portrayed in a negative light for not cutting ties with the Duke and Duchess of York due to their eyebrow-raising connection with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.