Nicole Kidman officially files for divorce from Keith Urban after years of strain

Nicole Kidman has finally filed for divorce from Keith Urban after nineteen years of marriage.

The heartbreaking news came just one day after it was confirmed that the couple have separated.

The actress, 58, and the country star, 57, were married in June 2006 after meeting at a gala in Los Angeles the year before.

Nicole and Keith share two daughters together, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

According to a source who spoke to PEOPLE, the Babygirl actress has been reluctant to let go of the marriage. “She didn’t want this,” the insider said.

“She has been fighting to save the marriage." However, her younger sister Antonia has been standing by her side, with the Kidman family pulling together to support her through the heartbreak.

The filing came after a summer spent apart, as the Holland star was in London filming Practical Magic 2, while Keith was on the road with his High and Alive World Tour.

The long distance fueled questions among friends about how much time they were spending away from each other.

In the past, the former couple often spoke lovingly about their bond, and just last year, the Hollywood actress described her ex-husband as “my love, my deep, deep love,” and admitted she leaned on him for comfort before big events like the Met Gala.

Now, insiders say the split “really hasn’t been a secret” and that Nicole and Keith have already been living separately for some time.

“People close to Keith felt like the split was kind of inevitable,” one source said.